NEET 2020: SIET Kerala To Conduct All-India Mock Test On August 9

The registration window for this online NEET 2020 mock test will be available for students of Kerala from August 5 to August 9, on the official website, sietkerala.gov.in.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 4, 2020 2:14 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

SIET Kerala To Conduct All-India NEET 2020 Mock Test
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The State Institute of Educational Technology (SIET) Kerala, or SIET Kerala will conduct an online mock test for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET 2020 aspirants on Sunday, August 9, 2020. The registration window for this online NEET 2020 mock test will be available for students of Kerala, and presumably other states as well, from August 5 to August 9, on the official website, sietkerala.gov.in.

NEET 2020 is scheduled to be held on September 13. Medical aspirants across India have been protesting against the government’s decision to conduct the entrance exam in September amidst increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases India. Many students took to social media and demanded a further postponement of NEET 2020.

However, no postponement of NEET 2020 has been announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) the conducting body of the medical entrance exam, or the Ministry of Education (MoE).

An online mock test for NEET is also available on the National Test Abhyas app. NTA’s mock test app comes with flexible options as students can give the exam as per their preferred time slot.

According to official information, the NTA app has been downloaded over 13 lakh times. In cities like Pune, Lucknow, Jaipur, Patna, Hyderabad, Delhi, Indore, Chennai, and Bengaluru the NTA app has been downloaded for over 50,000 times.

SIET Kerala, one among the seven SIETs in India, is an autonomous institution that works as a part of the general education department, Government of Kerala.

