All India Law Entrance Test 2020: Remote Proctored Test On August 18

National Law University Delhi has also announced a revised reservation policy and seat matrix.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 30, 2020 5:05 pm IST | Source: Careers360

AILET 2020 Will Be Held In Remote Proctored Mode On August 18
New Delhi:

The National Law University Delhi, or NLU Delhi, has announced a revised reservation policy in admissions and that the entrance test, All India Law Entrance Test, or AILET, will be conducted in the "remote proctored mode" on August 18.

The new reservation policy does not provide any reservation to residents of Delhi, Other Backward Castes and Economically Weaker sections for the admission to NLU Delhi. These categories of students will now fall under unreserved category.

The new notification was issued “in view of orders passed by Hon’ble Delhi High Court” and in consequence, the original seat matrix has been rolled back for three programmes - five-year BA-LLB, one-year LLM and PhD.

AILET Date, Time And Remote Proctored Mode

Candidates can write the AILET at home but their tests will be invigilated. The National Testing Agency, or NTA, will provide detailed information and guidelines to the aspirants of AILET 2020 and will conduct two webinars and one mock test ahead of the entrance test.

The NTA webinar schedules will be notified shortly. The test will be conducted on August 18, from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

Reservation And Seat Matrix

The already-registered candidates, as per the university, can withdraw their AILET application forms for admission to BA LLB, LLM and Phd programmes in view of the changes in the reservation policy, seat matrix and mode of examination. The withdrawal window will remain active between July 1 and July 7.

Candidates willing to apply afresh can also submit their AILET application till July 7.

The AILET admit cards will be available for download from July 27, 2020.

