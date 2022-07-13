  • Home
  • Education
  • All India Forensic Science Entrance Test 2022 To Be Held On July 24

All India Forensic Science Entrance Test 2022 To Be Held On July 24

AIFSET 2022: The All India Forensic Science Entrance Test (AIFSET) 2022-23 has been scheduled for July 24.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 13, 2022 9:37 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CBSE, CISCE Result Live 2022: Updates On Class 10, 12 Results; Expected Date, Time, Key Points
NEET PG 2022 Result For 50 Per Cent AQI Seats Declared; Direct link Here
TS EAMCET 2022: Agriculture, Medical Stream Exams Postponed Due To Heavy Rains
NEET 2022 Exam: Candidates To Hand Over NEET UG Admit Cards, Other Guidelines
ICAI Result 2022 Release Date, Time; Official Website To Check CA Final Result
Plea Filed Before Delhi High Court To Postpone NEET-UG
All India Forensic Science Entrance Test 2022 To Be Held On July 24
AIFSET 2022 exam on July 24
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The All India Forensic Science Entrance Test (AIFSET) 2022-23 has been scheduled for July 24, an official statement said on Wednesday. AIFSET is an all-India entrance test for forensic science courses at its various partner universities. Candidates interested in pursuing a career in this field can apply for the examination latest by July 23, it said.

ALSO READ | NEET PG 2022 Result For 50 Per Cent AQI Seats Declared; Direct link Here

"It will be a 60-minute online entrance exam to be conducted at various centres across the country," Swati Bajpai, Project Coordinator, said in the statement.

Some of the universities offering forensic science courses under the programme are Vivekananda Global University in Jaipur, Teerthanker Mahaveer University in Moradabad, Sikkim Professional University in Sikkim, among others.

All other details with respect to fees etc are available on AIFSET website, the statement added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE, CISCE Result Live 2022: Updates On Class 10, 12 Results; Expected Date, Time, Key Points
Live | CBSE, CISCE Result Live 2022: Updates On Class 10, 12 Results; Expected Date, Time, Key Points
NEET PG 2022 Result For 50 Per Cent AQI Seats Declared; Direct link Here
NEET PG 2022 Result For 50 Per Cent AQI Seats Declared; Direct link Here
Railway University In Gujarat Renamed Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, Gets Central University Tag
Railway University In Gujarat Renamed Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, Gets Central University Tag
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Orders Probe Into Irregularities In SC Scholarship Scheme
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Orders Probe Into Irregularities In SC Scholarship Scheme
Schools, colleges to be closed till July 16 in Gadchiroli due to rain alert
Schools, colleges to be closed till July 16 in Gadchiroli due to rain alert
.......................... Advertisement ..........................