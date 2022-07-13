All India Forensic Science Entrance Test 2022 To Be Held On July 24

Image credit: Shutterstock AIFSET 2022 exam on July 24

The All India Forensic Science Entrance Test (AIFSET) 2022-23 has been scheduled for July 24, an official statement said on Wednesday. AIFSET is an all-India entrance test for forensic science courses at its various partner universities. Candidates interested in pursuing a career in this field can apply for the examination latest by July 23, it said.

ALSO READ | NEET PG 2022 Result For 50 Per Cent AQI Seats Declared; Direct link Here

"It will be a 60-minute online entrance exam to be conducted at various centres across the country," Swati Bajpai, Project Coordinator, said in the statement.

Some of the universities offering forensic science courses under the programme are Vivekananda Global University in Jaipur, Teerthanker Mahaveer University in Moradabad, Sikkim Professional University in Sikkim, among others.

All other details with respect to fees etc are available on AIFSET website, the statement added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)