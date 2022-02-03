  • Home
  • Education
  • All India Bar Examination XVI (AIBE 16) Result Out; Direct Link Here

All India Bar Examination XVI (AIBE 16) Result Out; Direct Link Here

AIBE Result: To check the AIBE 16 result, applicants will be required to use login credentials including their AIBE roll numbers and dates of birth on the official website -- allindiabarexamination.com.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 3, 2022 5:30 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

All India Bar Examination XVI (AIBE 16) Result In February First Week
AIBE 16 Answer Key Out; Raise Objections By November 18
AIBE XVI Answer Key Expected Today; Know Where, How To Check
AIBE Answer Key Delayed
AIBE 16 Answer Key Expected Today; Official Website, Steps To Download
AIBE XVI Answer Key By November 5; Here’s How To Download
All India Bar Examination XVI (AIBE 16) Result Out; Direct Link Here
AIBE 16 result out at aibe16.allindiabarexamination.com
New Delhi:

The All India Bar Examination, or AIBE 16, result has been declared. Candidates who took the exam on October 31, 2021, will now be able to access their results on the AIBE website. To check the AIBE 16 result, applicants will be required to use login credentials including their AIBE roll numbers and dates of birth on the official website -- allindiabarexamination.com.

Recommended: Download Free Previous Year Sample Papers for AIBE. Click Here 

The exam administering body has also provided the candidates with an option to retrieve forgotten AIBE roll numbers. To access the AIBE roll numbers, applicants will be required to use their AIBE registration numbers, or mobile phone numbers and dates of birth.

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has already released the AIBE XVI answer keys on November 9, 2021. The AIBE 16 result will be declared after taking into consideration the objections raised in the AIBE answer key.

After the declaration of AIBE 16 result, qualified candidates will be awarded the Certificate of Practice (COP) for practicing law in an Indian court.

AIBE 16 Result: How To Download

  1. Visit the official website -- allindiabarexamination.com
  2. On the designated link, click on the AIBE result
  3. Insert login credentials including AIBE roll number and dates of birth
  4. Download and access the AIBE 16 result

AIBE XVI Result: Direct Link

Click here for more Education News
All India Bar Examination
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2021 LIVE: Know When Term 1 Result Will Be Announced? Release Date And Time
Live | CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2021 LIVE: Know When Term 1 Result Will Be Announced? Release Date And Time
Maharashtra Board Firm On Offline Exam For Classes 10, 12; Says Number Of Centres To Go Up
Maharashtra Board Firm On Offline Exam For Classes 10, 12; Says Number Of Centres To Go Up
IGNOU Launches MSc In Food Safety And Quality Management, Other Courses
IGNOU Launches MSc In Food Safety And Quality Management, Other Courses
NEET UG Counselling 2021: MCC Allows Reporting To Colleges In Hybrid Mode; Details Here
NEET UG Counselling 2021: MCC Allows Reporting To Colleges In Hybrid Mode; Details Here
See If Parents’ Consent Necessary: Centre In New School Reopening Guidelines
See If Parents’ Consent Necessary: Centre In New School Reopening Guidelines
.......................... Advertisement ..........................