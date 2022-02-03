All India Bar Examination XVI (AIBE 16) Result Out; Direct Link Here

AIBE 16 result out at aibe16.allindiabarexamination.com

The All India Bar Examination, or AIBE 16, result has been declared. Candidates who took the exam on October 31, 2021, will now be able to access their results on the AIBE website. To check the AIBE 16 result, applicants will be required to use login credentials including their AIBE roll numbers and dates of birth on the official website -- allindiabarexamination.com.

The exam administering body has also provided the candidates with an option to retrieve forgotten AIBE roll numbers. To access the AIBE roll numbers, applicants will be required to use their AIBE registration numbers, or mobile phone numbers and dates of birth.

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has already released the AIBE XVI answer keys on November 9, 2021. The AIBE 16 result will be declared after taking into consideration the objections raised in the AIBE answer key.

After the declaration of AIBE 16 result, qualified candidates will be awarded the Certificate of Practice (COP) for practicing law in an Indian court.

AIBE 16 Result: How To Download

Visit the official website -- allindiabarexamination.com On the designated link, click on the AIBE result Insert login credentials including AIBE roll number and dates of birth Download and access the AIBE 16 result

AIBE XVI Result: Direct Link