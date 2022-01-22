  • Home
AIBE Result Date: When declared, candidates who appeared for AIBE 16 on October 31, 2021, will be able to access their results on the AIBE website.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 22, 2022 11:58 am IST

All India Bar Examination XVI (AIBE 16) Result In February First Week
AIBE result on Feb first week
New Delhi:

The Bar Council of India (BCI) will announce the All India Bar Examination, or AIBE 16, result in the first week of February. When declared, candidates who appeared for the exam on October 31, 2021, will be able to access their results on the AIBE website. To check the AIBE 16 result, applicants will be required to use their AIBE roll numbers and other required login credentials in the official website -- allindiabarexamination.com.

An AIBE statement issued in this regard said: “The result for AIBE-XVI held on 31st October 2021 would be uploaded in the 1st week of Feb, 2022.”

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has already released the AIBE XVI answer keys on November 9, 2021. The AIBE 16 result will be declared after taking into consideration the objections raised in the AIBE answer key.

After the declaration of AIBE 16 result, qualified candidates will be awarded the Certificate of Practice (COP) for practicing law in an Indian court.

AIBE 16 Result: How To Download

  • Visit the official website -- allindiabarexamination.com
  • On the designated link, click on the AIBE result
  • Insert login credentials, if required
  • Download and access the AIBE 16 result
All India Bar Examination
