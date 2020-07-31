The Bar Council of India (BCI), which is the regulator of legal education in the country, has also resolved to extend the date for receipt of applications from candidates till August 31.

The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) scheduled for August 16 has been postponed due to the rising numbers of coronavirus patients across the country and frequent lockdowns to contain its spread.

The decision was taken in a resolution adopted on July 29.

“Keeping in view the present pandemic (COVID-19)situation and frequent lockdown, increasing number of corona patients daily, the council has resolved to postpone the All India Bar Examination to be held on August 16 and it has further resolved to extend the date of receipt of applications from candidates till August 31 (for the present),” the resolution said.

The last AIBE was held on September 15. The result was released on November 22.

AIBE is a national level exam meant to test a potential advocate who aspires to practice law. It is an exit examination which a lawyer needs to pass within two years of his enrollment into the rolls of the Bar Council. An advocate must pass the AIBE examination in order to be awarded "Certificate of Practice" by the Bar Council of India.

Besides, the apex bar body has been authorised by the bar leaders across the country to represent lawyers before the Supreme Court in a writ petition against the Union of India seeking financial assistance and a soft loan of Rs 3 lakh each to needy lawyers.

