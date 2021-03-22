All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XVI Registration Ends Today

Image credit: Shutterstock AIBE XVI on April 25, registration ends today at allindiabarexamination.com

Registration for the All India Bar Examination 16, or AIBE XVI, will close today, March 22. Candidates who are yet to apply can submit their forms on the official website, allindiabarexamination.com. The Bar Council of India (BCI) will conduct AIBE XVI on April 25.

The schedule for the exam, including the last date to apply, is tentative and the council reserves the right to change them, if needed.

“Council reserves the right to extend the said examination date in case of unavoidable circumstances. In that case, any request for refund/adjustment of fees shall not be entertained,” according to an official statement.

Candidates who register within the given time will be allowed to pay their exam fee up to March 26.

Apply here for AIBE 16 exam

Steps to apply for AIBE XVI

Step 1: Visit the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2: Click on “Registration (AIBE XVI).

Step 3: After registration, click on the login tab and enter credentials to fill the application form.

Step 4: Pay the registration fee and submit the form.

As per the new guidelines issued by the council, candidates appearing for AIBE XVI 2021will not be allowed to carry books, notes, and study materials to the examination halls. However, the students can carry Bar Acts without notes.

BCI had earlier allowed the aspirants of AIBE XV exam who test positive for COVID-19 or had any COVID-19 symptoms to carry forward the exam fee as an one-time measure.

AIBE is a national-level exam and Law graduates can appear in it. Law students in their final year or final semester can also appear in the exam.

AIBE is not an entrance exam. Candidates who are awarded certificates of practice (COP) by the council, which allows them to practice in a court of law in India.