All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XVI Date Announced, Exam On May 30

Image credit: Shutterstock AIBE 16 was earlier postponed by the Bar Council of India (representational photo)

The All India Bar Examination 16, or AIBE XVI, will be held on May 30, the Bar Council of India (BCI) has said. The exam was earlier scheduled for April 30. The BCI, in March, postponed the exam and said the new date will be announced later. The council had also extended the application deadline to April 30.

As per the new schedule, the exam fee can be paid up to May 4. Admit cards will be released on May 12.

However, the schedule is tentative. “Council reserves the right to extend the said examination date in case of unavoidable circumstances. In that case, any request for refund/adjustment of fees shall not be entertained,” BCI has said.

Steps To Apply For AIBE 16

Step 1 - Go to the official website, aibe16.allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2 - Fill the registration form.

Step 3 - Now, fill the application form with details required, including names, contact details, educational qualification.

Step 4 - Pay the AIBE 16 registration fee.

Step 5 - Submit the AIBE XVI application form.

Step 6 - Download and take a printout of the application form.

AIBE is a national-level certification exam. Law graduates and law students in the final year or final semester of their programmes can appear in it. After qualifying in AIBE, candidates receive certificates of practice (COP), which allow them to practice law in India.