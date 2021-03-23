Image credit: Shutterstcok AIBE-XV result will be declared soon at the official website, allindiabarexamination.com

The result of the All India Bar Examination (AIBE-XV) will be declared soon. The result will be announced on the official site, allindiabarexamination.com. “The result for AIBE-XV held on January 24 would be uploaded in the 4th week of March 2021,” a notification released on the website of AIBE reads. Candidates can download the result of AIBE XV (15) by logging into the candidate's portal of the official site. The AIBE result includes details such as the candidate’s qualifying status and marks obtained.

AIBE result announcement has been postponed for the third time. AIBE XV result declaration was scheduled for the first week of March, however, BCI, via its official notification, informed that AIBE XV (15) result will be declared in the third week of March. The latest notification has pushed the result date to the last week of March.

The Bar Council of India had held the AIBE XV on January 24, 2021. The AIBE XV answer key was released on January 30 at the official site. All those who have appeared for the examination were invited to raise objections by February 7.

The Bar Council of India will examine the valid objections and release the final answer key. On the basis of the final answer key, the AIBE XV result will be announced.

After the declaration of AIBE XV(15) result, qualified candidates will be awarded the Certificate of Practice (COP) for practising law in an Indian court.

To pass the AIBE exam, general category candidates need to score at least 40 per cent marks and SC, ST candidates need to obtain a minimum of 35 per cent marks in the test.

AIBE XV Result: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official website, allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads: 'Results AIBE XV'

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter your login credentials and click on the ‘submit’ button

Step 5: Upon successful login, the AIBE XV result will be displayed on the computer screen

Step 6: Download the result and take its printout.