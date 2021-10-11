AIBE XVI Admit Card Released; Direct Link

AIBE 16 admit card 2021 released at allindiabarexamination.com

The admit cards of the All India Bar Examination (XVI) (AIBE XVI) have been released today, October 11. Students applying for AIBE VXI can now access and download the AIBE 16 admit cards from the official website -- allindiabarexamination.com. To download the AIBE 16 admit card, students will have to use their registration numbers and dates of birth. AIBE XVI will be held on October 31.

“This is to notify that AIBE-XVI onwards No books notes or study material will be allowed in the examination hall,” the AIBE said. Candidates can, however, only carry Bare Acts without notes to the AIBE exam centres.

The exam conducting body has also provided helpline numbers for the students. These are -- +91-9804580458, 011-49225022 and 011-49225023.

AIBE 2021 Admit Card: To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website -- allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2: Select the tab designated for AIBE XVI admit card

Step 3: Insert the registration number and dates of birth on the next window

Step 4: Login and download the AIBE admit card

AIBE 16 Admit Card: Direct Link

The AIBE admit card 2021 mentions of details of the aspirants, reporting time and AIBE 2021 exam day guidelines.