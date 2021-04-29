  • Home
The Bar Council of India will conclude the registration process for All India Bar Examination (AIBE-XVI) tomorrow, April 30, 2021. Candidates who wish to appear in the examination, can apply through the official website of AIBE-- allindiabarexamination.com.

Apr 29, 2021

AIBE 16 registration ends tomorrow. Applicants can apply at allindiabarexamination.com.
New Delhi:

The Bar Council of India will conclude the registration process for All India Bar Examination (AIBE-XVI) tomorrow, April 30, 2021. Candidates who wish to appear in the examination, can apply through the official website of AIBE-- allindiabarexamination.com. Earlier, the last date to apply for AIBE-XVI was March 31, 2021. The rescheduled date for the examination will be intimated soon, the official notification read.

AIBE 16: How to apply

Candidates can apply online through the official website of AIBE by following these steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website -- aibe16.allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2: Register by creating an account

Step 3: Fill in the details required including names, contact details, educational qualification

Step 4: Pay AIBE 16 registration fee

Step 5: Submit AIBE XVI application form

Step 6: Download a copy of duly filled application form and keep a printout for future reference

The objective of the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) is to examine a candidate's capability to practice law in India. After passing the examination candidate will be awarded "Certificate of Practice" by the Bar Council of India.

AIBE will be conducted in 40 cities all across India. Candidates will have 11 languages to choose for attempting the examination. Examination pattern will be multiple choice questions and it will be an open book exam.

General Instructions

  • Upload all the required documents--photograph, signature, photo ID and enrolment certificate.
  • All the documents should be self-attested. Any document uploaded without self-attestation will be rejected/disqualified.
  • In case a candidate has uploaded wrong documents, he or she can login again with registration ID and password and upload the correct one.
  • Once the documents and information of the candidate have been approved by the Bar Council of India (BCI), the candidate won’t be able to login again to make changes.
  • Candidates do not have to send any document by post. All the documents must be uploaded online.
