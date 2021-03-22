All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 16 Registration Deadline Extended Till March 31

AIBE XVI registration deadline extended

The deadline to register for the All India Board Examination (AIBE XVI) has been extended to March 31. The candidates can register online at the official website allindiabarexamination.com. They will be allowed to submit the AIBE XVI application fee till April 2. The Bar Council of India (BCI) which is the regulator of law education in the country had been extending the registration dates for the national-level examination.

The AIBE XVI candidates can complete the online form till April 5 and will be allowed to make any corrections or fill up any missing information before submitting them to the authorities.

The exam will be held on April 25. The admit cards will be issued by April 10.

The BCA has clarified that it “reserves the right to extend the said examination date in case of unavoidable circumstances”. In case of any changes in the examination dates, the candidates will not be given any refund.

Earlier, the last date to submit an application for the AIBE XVI examination was March 22.

AIBE is a national-level law examination. Law graduates or students in their final year or final semester can appear in the exam.

Those who qualify in AIBE are awarded certificates of practice (COP) by the council, which enables them to practice in a court of law in India.

As per the new guidelines issued by the BCI, candidates appearing in AIBE XVI 2021 will not be allowed to carry books, notes or study materials to the examination halls. However, the students can carry Bare Acts without notes.