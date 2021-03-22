  • Home
  • Education
  • All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 16 Registration Deadline Extended Till March 31

All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 16 Registration Deadline Extended Till March 31

The deadline to register for the All India Board Examination (AIBE XVI) has been extended to March 31. The candidates can register online at the official website allindiabarexamination.com. They will be allowed to submit the AIBE XV application fee till April 2.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Mar 22, 2021 3:02 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 15 Result Delayed, To Be Announced This Week
All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XVI Registration Ends Today
All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 16 On April 25, Registration Ends On March 22
All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 15 Result Soon; Know Where, How To Check
All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 15 Result In Third Week Of March; Details Here
AIBE 16 Application Dates Extended; Register By March 22
All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 16 Registration Deadline Extended Till March 31
AIBE XVI registration deadline extended
New Delhi:

The deadline to register for the All India Board Examination (AIBE XVI) has been extended to March 31. The candidates can register online at the official website allindiabarexamination.com. They will be allowed to submit the AIBE XVI application fee till April 2. The Bar Council of India (BCI) which is the regulator of law education in the country had been extending the registration dates for the national-level examination.

The AIBE XVI candidates can complete the online form till April 5 and will be allowed to make any corrections or fill up any missing information before submitting them to the authorities.

The exam will be held on April 25. The admit cards will be issued by April 10.

The BCA has clarified that it “reserves the right to extend the said examination date in case of unavoidable circumstances”. In case of any changes in the examination dates, the candidates will not be given any refund.

Earlier, the last date to submit an application for the AIBE XVI examination was March 22.

AIBE is a national-level law examination. Law graduates or students in their final year or final semester can appear in the exam.

Those who qualify in AIBE are awarded certificates of practice (COP) by the council, which enables them to practice in a court of law in India.

As per the new guidelines issued by the BCI, candidates appearing in AIBE XVI 2021 will not be allowed to carry books, notes or study materials to the examination halls. However, the students can carry Bare Acts without notes.

Click here for more Education News
All India Bar Examination
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main: NIT Cut-Offs For BTech In Computer Science Admission In 2020
JEE Main: NIT Cut-Offs For BTech In Computer Science Admission In 2020
CA Final, Foundation Results Out; Here Is Direct Link
CA Final, Foundation Results Out; Here Is Direct Link
ICAI CA Final, Foundation Results Declared
ICAI CA Final, Foundation Results Declared
JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2020 Announced For Leh Division
JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2020 Announced For Leh Division
Rajya Sabha Research And Study Scheme: Apply For Scholarships, Internships
Rajya Sabha Research And Study Scheme: Apply For Scholarships, Internships
.......................... Advertisement ..........................