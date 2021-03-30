All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 16 Postponed; Register Till April 30

All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 16 get postponed

The Bar Council of India has postponed the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 16. It was earlier scheduled for April 25. Its revised date will be notified on the official website allindiabarexamination.com. The registration date for the entrance exam has been extended to April 30.

Earlier, the AIBE 16 registration window was to be closed on March 31. The new dates for issuing admit cards and exam will be declared later. The AIBE admit card would bear details including AIBE exam centres and roll numbers of the candidates.

Steps To Register For AIBE 16

Step 1 - Visit the official website aibe16.allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2 - Register by creating an account

Step 3 - Fill in the details required including names, contact details, educational qualification

Step 4 - Pay AIBE 16 registration fee

Step 5 - Submit AIBE XVI application form

Step 6 - Download and keep a printout of the application form for future reference

AIBE is a national level certification exam held for law graduates or for those law graduates in their final year or final semester. Candidates qualifying AIBE will be awarded certificates of practice (COP). It will allow them to practice law in the country.

Earlier the Bar Council had announced that no books, notes or study materials will be allowed in the examination halls with the candidates. The candidates will be allowed to only carry Bare Acts without notes. Earlier, the exam used to be conducted in the form of an open book test.