Registration for All India Bar Examination 16, or AIBE XVI, will end tomorrow, March 22. Eligible candidates can apply online at allindiabarexamination.com. While registration for the exam will end on March 22, candidates will be allowed to submit the exam fee till March 26. The Bar Council of India (BCI), the top lawyers’ body and regulator of law education in the country, earlier extended the last date to apply for the AIBE XVI exam.

“Council reserves the right to extend the said examination date in case of unavoidable circumstances. In that case, any request for refund/adjustment of fees shall not be entertained,” BCI had earlier said.

The exam is scheduled for April 25 and candidates who register for it on or before the last date will be issued admit cards on April 10.

Steps to register for AIBE XVI

Step 1: Go to the official website, aibe16.allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2: Register by creating an account.

Step 3: Fill in the details required including names, contact details, educational qualification.

Step 4: Pay the AIBE 16 registration fee.

Step 5: Submit the AIBE XVI application form.

AIBE is a national-level exam. Law graduates or students in their final year or final semester can appear in the exam. Candidates who qualify in AIBE are awarded certificates of practice (COP) by the council, which enables them to practice in a court of law in India.

As per the new guidelines issued by the BCI, candidates appearing in AIBE XVI 2021will not be allowed to carry books, notes or study materials to the examination halls. However, the students can carry Bare Acts without notes.

BCI had allowed the aspirants of AIBE XV exam who test positive for COVID-19 or had any COVID-19 symptoms to carry forward the exam fee as an one-time measure.