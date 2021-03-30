  • Home
AIBE 16 application window will close tomorrow, March 31. Applicants can register online for AIBE XVI at allindiabarexamination.com.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 30, 2021 3:30 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The All India Bar Examination 16 (AIBE 16) application window will close tomorrow, on March 31. AIBE is a national level certification exam held for law graduates or for those law graduates in their final year or final semester. Candidates qualifying AIBE will be awarded certificates of practice (COP). The COP enables the students to practice in a court of law in India. Applicants can register online for AIBE XVI at allindiabarexamination.com. AIBE 16 will be held on April 25.

As per AIBE 16 dates, although the application window will close tomorrow, the last date for payment of application fee is April 2. The AIBE 16 admit cards will be made available for the candidates from April 10, 2021. The AIBE 16 admit cards 2021 will mention the details of AIBE exam centres and roll numbers of the candidates.

How To Register For AIBE 16

Step 1 - Visit the official website of AIBE -- aibe16.allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2 - Register by creating an account

Step 3 - Fill in the details required including names, contact details, educational qualification

Step 4 - Pay the requisite AIBE 16 registration fee

Step 5 - Submit the AIBE XVI application form

Step 6 - Download and keep a printout of the application form for future reference

The administering body of AIBE, Bar Council of India (BCI) on February 15, had announced that from AIBE XVI 2021 onwards no books, notes or study materials will be allowed in the examination halls with the candidates. The students can, however, only carry Bare Acts without notes in the otherwise held open-book AIBE.

