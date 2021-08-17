All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 16 Application Deadline Extended; Exam Date Announced

AIBE 16 application dates extended

The All India Bar Examination 16 (AIBE 16) application window has been extended till September 15. Applicants can register online for AIBE XVI at allindiabarexamination.com. The exam conducting body has also announced the AIBE 16 date. AIBE XVI will be held on October 24.

Recommended: Download Free Previous Year Sample Papers for AIBE. Click Here

AIBE is conducted as a national-level certification exam for law graduates or for those law graduates in their final year or final semester. Qualifying AIBE candidates will be awarded certificates of practice (COP). The COP enables the students to practice in a court of law in India.

As per AIBE 16 dates, although the application window will close on September 15, the last date for payment of AIBE XVI application fee is September 20. The AIBE 16 admit cards will be available for download from October 4.

“..the next All India Bar Examination (AIBE-XVI) will be held on 24th October, 2021. The date for registration for AIBE-16 is extended till 15th Sep, 2021 and the Payment date is extended till 20th Sep, 2021,” a statement on the AIBE official website read.

How To Register For AIBE 16

Visit the official website of AIBE -- allindiabarexamination.com

Click on the AIBE 16 registration

Fill in the details required including names, contact details, educational qualification

Pay the requisite AIBE 16 registration fee

Submit the AIBE XVI application form

Download and keep a printout of the application form for future reference

AIBE 16 applicants will be required to upload documents including photograph, signature, photo ID and enrolment certificate. The documents should be self-attested. As per the instructions, any document uploaded without self-attestation will be rejected.

Candidates, the AIBE website said, who have uploaded the wrong documents, can login again with their registration ID and password and upload the correct one.