All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 16 Application Deadline Extended

Bar council extends AIBE application deadline

The All India Bar Examination 16 (AIBE 16) application window has been extended till August 14. Applicants can register online for AIBE XVI at allindiabarexamination.com. AIBE is conducted as a national-level certification exam for law graduates or for those law graduates in their final year or final semester. Qualifying AIBE candidates will be awarded certificates of practice (COP). The COP enables the students to practice in a court of law in India. The date of AIBE 16 is yet to be announced.

Recommended: Download Free Previous Year Sample Papers for AIBE. Click Here

As per AIBE 16 dates, although the application window will close on August 14, the last date for payment of application fee is August 20.

“The date for registration for AIBE-16 is extended till 14th Aug 2021 and the Payment date is extended till 20th Aug 2021, the rescheduled date for AIBE 16 will be intimated soon,” a statement on the AIBE official website read.

How To Register For AIBE 16

Step 1 - Visit the official website of AIBE -- allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2 - Click on the AIBE 16 registration

Step 3 - Fill in the details required including names, contact details, educational qualification

Step 4 - Pay the requisite AIBE 16 registration fee

Step 5 - Submit the AIBE XVI application form

Step 6 - Download and keep a printout of the application form for future reference

Candidates will be required to upload documents including photograph, signature, photo ID and enrolment certificate. The documents should be self-attested. As per the instructions, any document uploaded without self-attestation will be rejected.

Candidates who have uploaded the wrong documents, can login again with their registration ID and password and upload the correct one.

Once the documents and information of the candidate have been approved by the BCI, the candidate will not be able to login again to make changes. Candidates do not have to send any document by post. All the documents must be uploaded online.