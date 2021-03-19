All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 15 Result Soon; Know Where, How To Check

AIBE results soon

The AIBE 15 result is expected to be released soon. When announced, candidates who took the exam on January 24 will be able to check their results on the AIBE website. To access the AIBE 2020 XV results, candidates will have to use their AIBE 15 roll numbers and other required login credentials in the official website -- allindiabarexamination.com.

“The result for AIBE-XV held on 24th January, 2021 would be uploaded in the 3rd week of March, 2021,” reads a statement on the AIBE website.

The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) was held as a centre-based offline exam for 100 multiple-choice questions. Candidates qualifying AIBE will be awarded with Certificate of Practice (COP). The COPs enable the candidates to practice in an Indian court of law.

AIBE XV 2020 Result: Steps To Download

1. Visit the official website -- allindiabarexamination.com

2. On the designated link, click on the AIBE result

3. Insert login credentials, if required

4. Download and access the AIBE 2020 result

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has already released the AIBE 15 answer keys. The AIBE XV result will be announced after taking into consideration the objections raised in the AIBE answer key. No negative marks will be cut for wrong answers marked in the AIBE 15 exam.