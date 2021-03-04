Image credit: Shutterstock AIBE 15 Result In Third Week Of March; Details Here

The AIBE 15 results will be announced in the third week of March. Earlier scheduled to be released in the first week of March, the Bar Council of India (BCI) in a statement issued on Wednesday, March 3, said: “The result for AIBE-XV held on 24th January, 2021 would be uploaded in the 3rd week of March, 2021.”

The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XV was held on January 24, 2021, for 100 multiple choice questions. The Bar Council of India (BCI) has already released the AIBE 15 answer keys. The AIBE XV result will be announced in the third week of March 2021 after taking into consideration the objections raised in the AIBE answer key. No negative marks will be cut for wrong answers marked in the AIBE XV exam.

To access the AIBE 2020 results, students will have to use their AIBE XV 2020 roll numbers and other required AIBE login credentials in the official website -- allindiabarexamination.com. AIBE was held as a centre-based offline exam.

AIBE XV 2020 Result: Steps to download

1. Visit the official website -- allindiabarexamination.com

2. On the designated link, click on the AIBE result

3. Insert login credentials, if required

4. Download and access the AIBE 2020 result

Candidates qualifying AIBE will be awarded with Certificate of Practice (COP). The COPs will enable the candidates to practice in a court of law in India.