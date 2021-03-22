  • Home
All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 15 Result Delayed, To Be Announced This Week

The Bar Council of India will announce the AIBE XV (15) result this week. Earlier, the result was scheduled to be declared in the third week of March.

Education | Updated: Mar 22, 2021 1:56 pm IST

AIBE XV (15) result will be declared this week
New Delhi:

The Bar Council of India will announce the AIBE XV (15) result this week. Earlier, the result of the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XV was scheduled to be declared in the third week of March. “The result for AIBE-XV held on January 24, 2021, would be uploaded in the 4th week of March 2021,” reads a statement on the official website. Candidates will be able to check the AIBE result at allindiabarexamination.com.

The Bar Council of India had conducted the AIBE-XV examination on January 24, 2021, in an offline mode. The answer key was released on January 30, and the candidates were invited to raise objections till February 17.

AIBE XV Result: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official website, allindiabarexamination.com/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads: 'Results AIBE XV'

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter your login credentials and click on the ‘submit’ button

Step 5: Upon successful login, the AIBE XV result will be displayed on the computer screen

Step 6: Download the result and take its printout.

AIBE XVI Registration

The online registration deadline for All India Bar Exam XVI has been extended. As per the revised schedule released by the Council, candidates will be able to register at the official site till March 31, and the last date of payment is April 2. The last date for completion of the online form is April 5.

The Council will release the admit card on April 10 and the examination is scheduled to be held on April 25, in offline mode.

