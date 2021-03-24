  • Home
The AIBE XV result date and time have not been announced yet. When announced, candidates who appeared for the exam on January 24 will be able to access their results on the AIBE website.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 24, 2021 1:22 pm IST

New Delhi:

The AIBE 15 result is expected to be released soon. Although the AIBE XV result date and time has not been announced yet, the official website says that the result will be declared in the fourth week of March. When announced, candidates who appeared for the exam on January 24 will be able to access their results on the AIBE website. To check the AIBE 2020 15 results, candidates will have to use their AIBE roll numbers and other required login credentials in the official website -- allindiabarexamination.com.

“The result for AIBE-XV held on 24th January, 2021 would be uploaded in the 4th week of March, 2021,” reads a statement on the AIBE website.

AIBE XV 2020 Result: Steps To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website -- allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2: On the designated link, click on the AIBE result

Step 3: Insert login credentials, if required

Step 4: Download and access the AIBE 2020 result

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has already released the AIBE XV answer keys. The AIBE 15 result will be declared after taking into consideration the objections raised in the AIBE answer key.

After the declaration of AIBE XV (15) result, qualified candidates will be awarded the Certificate of Practice (COP) for practising law in an Indian court.

To pass the AIBE, General category candidates need to score at least 40 per cent marks and SC, ST candidates need to obtain a minimum of 35 per cent marks in the test.

The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) was held as a centre-based offline exam for 100 multiple choice questions. Candidates qualifying AIBE will be awarded with Certificate of Practice (COP). The COPs enable the candidates to practice in an Indian court of law.

All India Bar Examination
