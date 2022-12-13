All India Bar Examination 17 Registration Starts Today At Allindiabarexamination.com

  • Home
Bar Council of India will start the 17th AIBE registration today on the official portal-- allindiabarexamination.com.

Dec 13, 2022

All India Bar Examination 17 registration to start today at 5 pm
New Delhi:

The Bar Council of India (BCI) will start the 17th All India Bar Examination (AIBE) registrations today, December 13. The 17th AIBE 2022 registration window will be active on the official portal-- allindiabarexamination.com from 5 pm. The BCI is likely to conduct the AIBE 17 exam in both pen and paper and computer based test (online) mode on February 5, 2023.

The AIBE (17) 2022 registration window will be open till January 16, 2023. The candidates who have completed their three years LLB or five years LLB programme from an institute recognized by the BCI are eligible to appear in the AIBE 17 exam. As per the official schedule released by the BCI, the AIBE 17 admit card verification will start on January 21. Aspirants will be able to submit the request for corrections in admit card details till January 25, 2023.

The AIBE 17 admit card downloaded link will be activated between January 30 - February 3, 2023. The examination will be held at 150 exam centres available in nearly 50 cities in India. BCI conducts AIBE exam for law graduates who want to practice law in Indian courts. Aspirants who pass the exam is given COP certificates, which allow them to practise law.

Candidates willing to appear for AIBE 17 exam first need to visit the official website and complete the basic registration to generate user ID and password. Using the generated user ID candidates must fill out the AIBE application form and upload all relevant documents. Candidates must verify the details filled in the application form before proceeding with the registration fee paid. Candidates are advised to download and save the AIBE 17 application form copy after final submission.

