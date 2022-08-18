All India Bar Examination 17: Check Syllabus, Paper Pattern; Details Here

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check AIBE 17 paper pattern

AIBE Exam 17: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has released the syllabus, paper pattern for the All India Bar Examination, AIBE 17. This year, the AIBE exam will be held in both pen and paper and computer based test (online) mode.

Recommended: Download Free Previous Year Sample Papers for AIBE. Click Here Don't Miss: AIBE Preparation Tips to qualify the exam with a good score. Check Here Latest: Check details about the top 10 law entrance exams in India. Click Here 5 yr. Int. LLB at UPES. #21 in NIRF, Amongst Top 10 Private Law Colleges in India, Grade 'A' by NAAC. Apply Now

As per the syllabus released, there will be 10 questions from Constitutional Law, 8 questions from Indian Penal Code, Criminal Procedure Code- 10, Code of Civil Procedure- 10, Evidence Act- 8, Alternative Dispute Redressal Including Arbitration Act- 4, Family Law- 8, Public Interest Litigation- 4, Administration Law- 3, Professional Ethics and Cases of Professional Misconduct under Bar Council of India rules- 4, Company Law- 2, Environmental Law- 2, Cyber Law- 2, Labour and Industrial Law- 4, Law of Tort including Motor Vehicle Act and Consumer Protection Law- 5, Law related to Taxation- 4, Law of Contract, Specific Relief, Property Laws, Negotiable Instrument Act- 8, Land Acquisition Act- 2, Intellectual Property Laws- 2. The exam will be of 100 marks, and will be held in English, 22 other regional languages- Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi Nepalese, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Bodo, Santhali, Maithili, and Dogri. ALSO READ | Law Graduates Who Stay Out Of Practice For Over 5 Years Have To Clear AIB Exam: BCI To SC

Nearly, a lakh candidate will take the AIBE exam this year which will be held in 150 centres across 50 cities in the country. The Bar Council of India recently invited tender for conducting the All India Bar exams. "The Bar Council of India, through its Trust-Bar Council of India, Pearl First, is inviting Tenders to empanel/engage reputed and experienced Companies/Firms/Agency(ies) with experience in holding multifarious Pan India Exams for the holding of the Bar Council of India’s All India Bar Examination in Centers across India," AIBE notification mentioned.

The candidates can check the official notification on the website- barcouncilofindia.org for details on syllabus, paper pattern.