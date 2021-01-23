All India Bar Exam: Over 1 Lakh Advocates To Appear At 154 Centres

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has said that approximately 1,20,000 advocates are likely to appear in All India Bar Exam (AIBE)-XV (15) to be held on January 24. The examination is scheduled to be held at 154 centres in 52 cities across the nation.

As many as nine centres had been cancelled in the last examination owing to report of usage of unfair means. All the candidates who had appeared in the exam on such centres have been shifted to other centres. “No fee has been charged from such candidates this time,” BCI said.

BCI has restricted the usage of mobile phones, electronic gadgets during the examination. To minimize cheating during the exams, signal Jammers shall be used at 50 centres. As an additional measure, Jammers are being installed in order to further ensure that no one in the vicinity is able to use phones or gadgets

Furthermore, BCI has made clear that the period from March 24, 2020, to March 31, 2021, had been exempted due to the COVID-19 pandemic from being counted within the period of two years (with effect from enrolment as an Advocate) for clearing/passing the All India Bar Exam.

Therefore, candidates who have expressed their inability to appear in this examination within the prescribed period, owing to pandemic related reasons or otherwise can appear in the next exam, which is slated to be held in the month of March/April 2021.

“It is to be noted that though a candidate has filed a writ case challenging the All India Bar Exam, however, his prayer for an ad-interim stay on AIBE-XV (scheduled for 24th January 2021) has not been allowed by the Supreme Court,” BCI said in a statement.

AIBE is a national-level examination held by the Bar Council of India (BCI) to assess whether provisionally enrolled advocates or fresh law graduates have the aptitude to practice law. To pursue a career as a lawyer or advocate, passing the AIBE is a requirement.