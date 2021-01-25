Image credit: Shutterstock All India Bar Exam (AIBE) XV Answer Key, Result Expected Soon

The Bar Council of India conducted All India Bar Exam XV, also known as AIBE XV or AIBE 15, on January 24 and results are expected to be announced soon. Candidates who wrote the exam will get their results from the official website, allindiabarexamination.com. Before announcing results, Bar Council will release the answer key on the official website. The AIBE 2020 paper had 100 questions for a total of 100 marks and candidates had to attempt it in three hours and 30 minutes.

There is no negative marking in AIBE. The exam was held offline and the paper contained multiple-choice questions.

AIBE is a national level certification exam. Candidates who qualify in AIBE exam are awarded Certificate of Practice (COP), which enables them to practice in a court of law in India. Law graduates or final year Law students are allowed to take the exam.

How to download AIBE XV answer key, result

Once AIBE 2020 answer key and results are announced, visit the official website -- allindiabarexamination.com.

Click on the result/answer key link

Key in your login credentials, if required and download results.

AIBE XV was held at 154 centres in 52 cities across the country. BCI had said that approximately 1,20,000 advocates are likely to appear in the exam this year.