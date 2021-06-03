  • Home
All Government School Teachers on Covid Duty To Be Vaccinated: Delhi DoE

Delhi Government School teachers have gone " beyond their call of duty" to manage the second wave of Covid-19, DoE Director Udit Prakash Rai Said on June 1.

All Government School Teachers on Covid Duty To Be Vaccinated: Delhi DoE
Teachers have gone “ beyond their call of duty”, DoE Director Udit Prakash Rai Said (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Delhi Government School teachers have gone “ beyond their call of duty” to manage the second wave of Covid-19, DoE Director Udit Prakash Rai Said on June 1. In a letter to district education officers and school principals, Mr Rai has asked that vaccination be facilitated for the teachers at the earliest.

“Teachers have been deployed on several fronts to contain the spread of COVID-19. Teachers have gone beyond the call of duty in management of containment zones, airports, vaccination drive, ration distribution, oxygen management,etc,” Mr Rai said.

"The teachers of DoE who are the frontline workers for the Delhi government have led the efforts of the government in containing the infection and breaking the transmission. They have also spared no efforts in managing the second wave COVID-19 crisis which unfolded in the month of April and May 2021," it added.

Mr Rai has pointed out that it is imperative that the DoE ensures all the government school teachers get vaccinated on an immediate basis. "Accordingly, all DDES and HOSS are hereby directed to take all necessary steps towards vaccination of all the government school teachers. They should ensure that all the concerned teachers are facilitated and vaccinated at the earliest," he said.

With inputs from PTI

