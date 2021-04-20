  • Home
  • Education
  • Sikkim Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed Till April 30: Chief Minister

Sikkim Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed Till April 30: Chief Minister

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said on Tuesday that all educational institutions in the state will remain closed till April 30 to curb the spread of COVID-19 cases.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Apr 20, 2021 8:51 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Punjab To Distribute Over 2 Lakh Smartphones To Class 12 Students
Assam: 50% Attendance, Staggered Timing In Schools For Class 6, Above
National Means Cum Merit Scholarship Scheme Registration Deadline Extended; Selection Test Postponed
COVID-19: Dry Ration To Be Distributed To Class 1 To 9 Students In Andhra Pradesh
Coronavirus: Andhra Pradesh Shuts Schools For Classes 1 To 9
Himachal Pradesh Government Extends Closure Of Educational Institutes Till May 1
Sikkim Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed Till April 30: Chief Minister
Sikkim schools, colleges to remain closed till April 30
Gangtok:

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said on Tuesday that all educational institutions in the state will remain closed till April 30 to curb the spread of COVID-19 cases.

It has been decided to close down all schools and colleges in Sikkim till April 30 in order to curb the further spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the state, he said at a function here.

The state government has further decided that all government offices will function with 50 per cent capacity from April 22, Tamang said.

The Chief Minister also urged the people to not undertake unnecessary travel out of Sikkim and strictly abide by COVID-19 appropriate behaviour in order to keep the disease at bay. The Himalayan state has so far recorded over 6,700 COVID-19 cases.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Sikkim State University, Gangtok sikkim
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Live Updates: Maharashtra Class 10 Exam Cancelled; Check Status Of Different States
Live | Live Updates: Maharashtra Class 10 Exam Cancelled; Check Status Of Different States
Maharashtra Class 10 Board Exam Cancelled: Education Minister
Maharashtra Class 10 Board Exam Cancelled: Education Minister
Maharashtra Class 10 Exam Cancelled; Assessment Criteria To Be Announced Soon
Maharashtra Class 10 Exam Cancelled; Assessment Criteria To Be Announced Soon
Universities Should Play Crucial Role In Fight Against COVID-19, Says Tamil Nadu Governor
Universities Should Play Crucial Role In Fight Against COVID-19, Says Tamil Nadu Governor
Punjab To Distribute Over 2 Lakh Smartphones To Class 12 Students
Punjab To Distribute Over 2 Lakh Smartphones To Class 12 Students
.......................... Advertisement ..........................