All Educational Institutions In Himachal Pradesh To Remain Shut Till May 10: Chief Minister

Looking at the prevailing situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jai Ram Thakur has announced that all educational institutions in the state will remain closed till May 10. Earlier, the state government had ordered the closure of the educational institutes till May 1.

The Himachal Pradesh government has also postponed the state board exams for Classes 10 and 12 in view of the rising COVID-19 cases. The undergraduate university examinations, due to start on April 17, have also been deferred.

The situation will be reviewed at the government level on May 1 and further directions will be issued accordingly, state education secretary Rajeev Sharma had said.

As of April 29, 22 more people died due to COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, taking the fatality count to 1,429 on Thursday, while 1,096 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 94,985, a senior official told news agency PTI.