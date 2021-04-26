  • Home
All Educational Institutions In Guwahati Shut For 15 Days

Guwahati schools, colleges, universities and hostels will remain closed for 15 days, Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said today.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Apr 26, 2021 9:19 pm IST | Source: Careers360

The Kamrup Metro district currently has 1,153 active cases, as per data shared by Himanta Biswa Sarma (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

All educational institutions and hostels in the Kamrup Metro district will remain closed for 15 days, Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said, adding that other districts should follow this direction if the number of active COVID cases reach a threshold that require such measures.

“With cases in Kamrup Metro exceeding 1000, I’ve advised DC to shut down all educational institutions including hostels for 15 days for now. All other districts, where the numbers reach a threshold that require such measures, shall follow suit,” the minister tweeted.

Earlier, Mr Sarma had informed that the Kamrup Metro district administration can decide to close educational institutions and hostels, if the number of active cases of COVID-19 crosses the 1,000 mark.

As per data shared by Mr Sarma, who also holds the portfolio of Health, the district currently has 1,153 active cases.

Earlier today, Mr Sarma said schools up to Class 8 will be closed in districts with over 100 active COVID-19 cases.

Addressing a press conference from the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), the minister said districts excluding Chirang, Biswanath, Baska, Majuli, Dima Hasao, Charaideo, Hailakandi, South Salmara and West Karbi Anglong have already crossed the 100 mark and schools in the remaining districts will be completely closed.

Meanwhile, Assam students, who will appear for HSLC (Matric), HS final, and university exams, continue their protests for postponement of exams amid COVID scare.

Himanta Biswa Sarma Assam Schools
