All Educational Institutes, Barring Medical Ones, Closed In Lucknow Till April 15

Lucknow shuts down educational institutes, barring medical ones

In a bid to effectively control the spread of coronavirus infection in the district, the Lucknow administration on Wednesday ordered the closure of all educational institutes, barring those imparting medical education.

All government and non-government schools, colleges, coaching institutes and other educational institutes, barring medical, nursing and para-medical ones will remain closed till April 15, Lucknow’s District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash in a statement on Wednesday.

लखनऊ में कोविड19 संक्रमण पर नियंत्रण हेतु तत्काल प्रभाव से दिनांक 15 अप्रैल 2021 तक चिकित्सा, नर्सिंग एवम् पैरा मेडिकल संस्थानों को छोड़ कर समस्त सरकारी, गैर सरकारी अथवा निजी प्रबंधधीन विद्यालय, महाविद्यालय एवम् शैक्षणिक संस्थान एवं कोचिंग संस्थान बंद किए जाते हैं। — DM Lucknow (@AdminLKO) April 7, 2021

He, however, said examinations including the practical examinations, will be allowed in recognised educational institutes with strict adherence to the anti-Covid protocol.