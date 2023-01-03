  • Home
  • Education
  • All Central Universities Should Adopt CUET PG: UGC Chief M Jagadesh Kumar

All Central Universities Should Adopt CUET PG: UGC Chief M Jagadesh Kumar

The Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate for the academic year 2023-24 will be conducted from June 1 to June 10, 2023.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jan 3, 2023 9:33 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

CUET PG 2023 From June 1 To 10; Application Process Starts Mid-March
NTA Likely To Announce CUET PG 2023 Dates This Week
CUET PG 2023 Dates Next Week; Exam Expected In June: NTA Chairman
CUET PG 2022 Application Form Correction Window Closes Today
CUET PG 2022: NTA Reopens Application Correction Window, Steps To Edit Application Form
Postgraduate Admissions 2022: List of Universities Accepting CUET PG Score; Official Websites
All Central Universities Should Adopt CUET PG: UGC Chief M Jagadesh Kumar
UGC Chairman
New Delhi:

The University Grants Commission (UGC) Chief M Jagadesh Kumar on Tuesday urged all central universities to adopt the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) from the next academic session. Unlike CUET UG, the PG edition of the crucial entrance exam is not mandatory for central universities.

Latest: CUET PG Cut off 2022: Universities, Colleges & Category Wise. Click here

Don't Miss: List of Colleges/Universities Accepting CUET Exam Score. Check Now

"As you are aware, CUET provides a common platform and equal opportunities to candidates across the country, especially those from North-East, rural, and other remote areas and helps to establish better connections with the universities. A single examination enables the candidates to cover a broad outreach and be part of the admission process to various central and participating universities," Mr Kumar said. Also Read || CUET PG 2023 From June 1 To 10; Application Process Starts Mid-March

The CUET PG will be conducted from June 1 to 10 for the academic year 2023-24. "The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the CUET UG and PG. All central universities should join CUET PG just as they have done for CUET UG, it will enhance the opportunities for students across India to join India’s best universities. Therefore, I urge all central universities to use CUET PG scores for admission to the PG programmes," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Common University Entrance Test (PG)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Interact With Students On January 27
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Interact With Students On January 27
IIT Guwahati Develops Drone For Warehouse Management, Military, Law Enforcement
IIT Guwahati Develops Drone For Warehouse Management, Military, Law Enforcement
IIT Kanpur Signs Agreement With Apollo Hospitals For Research Collaboration In MedTech
IIT Kanpur Signs Agreement With Apollo Hospitals For Research Collaboration In MedTech
IIT Jodhpur Establishes Rishabh Centre For Research And Innovation In Clean Energy
IIT Jodhpur Establishes Rishabh Centre For Research And Innovation In Clean Energy
MCC Releases NEET PG 2022 Special Stray Vacancy Round Eligibility, Rules
MCC Releases NEET PG 2022 Special Stray Vacancy Round Eligibility, Rules
.......................... Advertisement ..........................