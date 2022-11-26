Aligarh Muslim University Students Get Placements In IT Companies

  • Home
Aasim Zafar, Chairman, Department of Computer Science said, "the hired students have been selected to work in various roles in these multinational companies after rigorous online aptitude tests and technical interviews."

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Nov 26, 2022 6:56 pm IST

A total of 48 students got placed in IT companies
Image credit: PRO AMU

A total of 48 students from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) were hired by the leading IT companies- Cognizant, LTI Spark and KiwiTech in an on-campus recruit drive of the Training and Placement Office of the Department of Computer Science and the General Training and Placement Office. The students are from the Masters in Computer Application and Engineering stream.

Aasim Zafar, Chairman, Department of Computer Science said, "the hired students have been selected to work in various roles in these multinational companies after rigorous online aptitude tests and technical interviews." Saad Hameed, General Training and Placement Officer congratulated the students and wished them to work hard.

Meanwhile, AMU will display the first merit list today, November 26. The candidates who will get selected in the AMU UG first merit list need to accept the admission till November 29. The candidates can accept the admission and pay the admission fee with late charges till November 30.

The AMU registration for undergraduate (UG) admission was earlier started on November 21. For details on UG admission, please visit the official website- amu.ac.in.

