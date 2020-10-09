AMU Entrance Test Rescheduled; Tests Start From November 1

  • Home
AMU Entrance Test: Aligarh Muslim University will conduct the entrance tests for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in the university from November 1.

Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 9, 2020 10:07 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Aligarh, has rescheduled all the undergraduate and postgraduate entrance tests for admission to the university for the Aligarh centres. The AMU entrance tests will now be held between November 1 and December 5, 2020. The university will issue the admit cards for the entrance tests one or two days before the scheduled test dates. Candidates seeking admission to the AMU can check the revised AMU entrance test schedule from the official website of the university. The admission test to AMU will be held in an offline mode.

The university has also changed the test dates for AMU departmental test courses. As per an AMU statement, the departmental admission tests will be held only at Aligarh.

AMU had earlier revised the entrance test dates due to Bihar State Assembly Elections.

Candidates can check www.amucontrollerexams.com for updates and latest information on AMU entrance tests. Candidates scoring above the university-determined AMU cutoffs will be considered AMU admission test qualified. The shortlisted candidates will be able to attend the AMU 2020 counselling.

