Aligarh Muslim University Releases Undergraduate Entrance Exams Dates

AMU releases dates for UG entrance exams

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has released the dates for its undergraduate entrance exams to be held for admissions to BA Hons, BSc Hons and BCom Hons. They will be two-hour long exams to be held in different shifts. The exams will begin on June 20.

The exams will be conducted in the pen and paper mode in the University. AMU will be starting the registration for the exams soon. The admit cards are expected to be released one week before the exams. The candidates can download their AMU admit cards by logging into the online portal at amu.ac.in.

Course Date Time BSc Honours June 20 10 am to 12 pm B Com Honours June 20 10 am to 12 pm BA Honours June 20 4 pm to 6 pm Bridge Course June 21 4 pm to 6 pm BA LLB June 27 4 pm to 6 pm BTEch, BArch 1 Paper June 27 10 am to 1 pm MBA, MBA (IB), MBA (Islamic banking and financing) July 4 10 am to 12 pm BEd July 4 4 pm to 6 pm SSSC (Science stream), Diploma in BTech July 11 10 am to 12 pm SSSC (Humanities, Commerce) July 11 4 pm to 6 pm





The University is set to release the dates for the postgraduate entrance exams.

AMU has been placed on the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) 2020. It has been placed in the 801-900 bracket globally. In the National list, AMU has been placed on 8-9 position, along with Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT).