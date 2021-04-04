Aligarh Muslim University Releases Undergraduate Entrance Exams Dates
Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has released the dates for its undergraduate entrance exams to be held for admissions to BA Hons, BSc Hons and BCom Hons. They will be two-hour long exams to be held in different shifts. The exams will begin on June 20.
The exams will be conducted in the pen and paper mode in the University. AMU will be starting the registration for the exams soon. The admit cards are expected to be released one week before the exams. The candidates can download their AMU admit cards by logging into the online portal at amu.ac.in.
Course
Date
Time
BSc Honours
June 20
10 am to 12 pm
B Com Honours
June 20
10 am to 12 pm
BA Honours
June 20
4 pm to 6 pm
Bridge Course
June 21
4 pm to 6 pm
BA LLB
June 27
4 pm to 6 pm
BTEch, BArch 1 Paper
June 27
10 am to 1 pm
MBA, MBA (IB), MBA (Islamic banking and financing)
July 4
10 am to 12 pm
BEd
July 4
4 pm to 6 pm
SSSC (Science stream), Diploma in BTech
July 11
10 am to 12 pm
SSSC (Humanities, Commerce)
July 11
4 pm to 6 pm
The University is set to release the dates for the postgraduate entrance exams.
AMU has been placed on the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) 2020. It has been placed in the 801-900 bracket globally. In the National list, AMU has been placed on 8-9 position, along with Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT).