Aligarh Muslim University Releases COVID-19 Guidelines; Masks, Social Distancing Mandatory

AMU issues COVID-19 advisory to check the spread of coronavirus

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has released guidelines on COVID-19 on Monday, April 5. The AMU guidelines also have urged all the employees in the university of over 45 years of age to get them vaccinated for COVID-19 as per government advisory and medical guidelines. Wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing have been made compulsory in premises including in university offices, schools, colleges, libraries, department, centres and hostels.

“It also advised all its teachers, students and employees to wear a mask in offices, schools, colleges, libraries, departments, offices, centres and hostels. Preventive measures have been taken in view of the rising COVID-19 cases all over the country,” read the AMU statement.

The university in the social media handle said: “AMU issues advisory to check COVID-19.”

Thermal scanning at entry points of university offices and facilities for frequent washing of hands will also be provided at the university. Non-University staff including vendors will not be allowed in the AMU campus.

“A notification made by the officiating Registrar, Minhaj Ahmad Khan urged all to maintain proper social distancing and thermal scanning should be done at all the entry points in offices. It also said that facilities for frequent hand washing should be made available at all concerned places,” it added.