Aligarh Muslim University Issues COVID Guidelines; 50 Per Cent Staff To Attend Office

AMU to conduct classes online, 50% staff to attend office

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has issued Covid guidelines and has announced that the university will function with 50 per cent staff in its various offices from today, June 16. However, online classes will continue to be held to keep the teaching-learning process in momentum. Wearing of masks have been made compulsory in premises including in university offices, schools, colleges, libraries, department, centres and hostels.

The notice further stated that all heads of the departments/offices of the university are requested to depute minimum staff to facilitate the teachers, who want to avail the facility of the department for examination purposes.

A notice of the Office of Registrar, AMU, also stated that the offices shall remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays and the employees who are not scheduled to attend offices on weekdays will be working from home, making themselves available through phone and electronic means of communication at all times.

“However, the essential services including medical services, sanitation, electricity, water supply, residential hall services, Central Automobile Workshop, Telephone Department, Proctor’s Office and Computer Centre, will continue to work as per the direction of the heads of the concerned department or office”, stated the notification.

As per the university rules,the statement said, employees willing to travel out of Aligarh can only do so, if there are granted leaves from the competent authorities.

“Crowding in lifts, staircases, corridors, and other common areas such as refreshment kiosks and parking lots should be avoided. Meetings as far as possible should be conducted online, entries of outsiders in the campus must be curtailed, people living in the containment zones shall continue to be exempted from coming to office till the zones are de-notified and employees over 60-years in age will only work from home”, the statement added.