Aligarh Muslim University Illuminated For Its Centenary Celebrations

Buildings in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) have been illuminated for its centenary celebrations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at centenary celebrations on December 22, through video conferencing.

Education | ANI | Updated: Dec 18, 2020 12:35 pm IST | Source: ANI

New Delhi:

Buildings in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) have been illuminated for its centenary celebrations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at centenary celebrations on December 22, through video conferencing.

Speaking to ANI, AMU Public Relations Officer (PRO) Omar Saleem Peerzada said, "A centenary celebration is a landmark event in the history of any university. We are celebrating this event following all protocols of the COVID-19 pandemic. There are webinars, seminars and symposiums going on."

"Moreover the landmark buildings and administrative block of the Univesity besides several gates are being decorated with lights depicting the rich and unique heritage of the University," he said.

"It is a great festival for the students, teachers and those associated with the University," he added.

On December 16 Peerzada had informed that Prime Minister Modi will be the chief guest at the centenary celebration of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on December 22 via video link.

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

This is the first time PM Modi will participate in a programme of the Aligarh Muslim University.

"The vice-chancellor is very grateful to the Prime Minister and education minister for taking out time from their busy schedules to attend the celebration. This is an important day for the university," Peerzada had added.

