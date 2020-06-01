Aligarh Muslim University Doctor, Coronavirus Positive, Treats Patients Online

In an inspiring story, Prof Mohammad Shameem, Department of TB and Chest Diseases, Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC), Aligarh Muslim University continues to treat the patients after testing positive for coronavirus.

Quarantined at his residence, Prof Shameem uses telemedicine to connect directly with JNMC health care staff to consult COVID-19 patients admitted in the Isolation Ward and non-COVID patients in the respiratory wards of JNMC.

"It is emotionally draining, but doctors are supposed to save lives and we will continue to do so, no matter what may come," said Prof Shameem, who braves the virus to stay on top of his game.

It is important to survive the catastrophe, I strongly believe that COVID positive doctors, who are home quarantined can use gadgets like laptops, desktops, telephones and smartphones to consult the patients, he added.

Prof Shameem pointed out that the fear of getting infected was always there, but as a doctor working in a global medical emergency, I had to keep the negative thoughts at bay and continue to serve humanity.

"The experience of successfully treating coronavirus patients at JNMC including those, who were critically ill makes me confident of recovering from the illness," said Prof Shameem.

He emphasised: "Nothing can compare to the psychological stress of working in this pandemic. Many critically ill patients only see doctors and nurses in their final hours and it is not appropriate for doctors to leave these patients, even if they test positive for the virus."

AMU Vice Chancellor, Prof Tariq Mansoor said, "The role of our doctors and health workers is commendable in the fight against Coronavirus pandemic and AMU is committed to continue its remarkable efforts in curbing and containing the pandemic".

"So far 27 COVID-19 patients have been fully recovered and discharged from JNMC", said Prof Shahid Ali Siddiqui (Principal and CMS).

Health professionals at JNMC are working long hours attending to a number of infected people as the hospital has been declared a dedicated COVID L2 facility by the government to treat severe coronavirus patients.

"AMU and its various arms are trying its level best to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and Prof Shameem's story is proof of that," said the varsity Public Relations Officer Omar Saleem Peerzada.