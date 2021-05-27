  • Home
  • Education
  • Aligarh Muslim University To Conduct UG, PG Semester Exams In June

Aligarh Muslim University To Conduct UG, PG Semester Exams In June

The examinations for students of the Final and Intermediate semester and those currently studying in even semester 2020-21 will commence from June 01, 2021.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: May 27, 2021 1:53 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Uttar Pradesh: Another AMU Professor Dies Of COVID-19
No New Virus Strain Behind Spate Of COVID-19 Deaths In AMU: Official
Yogi Adityanath Visits Aligarh Muslim University To Review COVID-19 Situation
AMU Vice-Chancellor Requests Employees, Families To Get Vaccinated
Alarmed By Teachers’ Deaths, AMU VC Asks ICMR To Study If COVID ‘Variant’ Responsible
‘Cancel Exams, Award Marks On Basis Of Assignments’: AMU Students To Vice Chancellor
Aligarh Muslim University To Conduct UG, PG Semester Exams In June
AMU will hold semester exam in online mode
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) will conduct examinations for all the first-semester undergraduate and postgraduate students from June 22, 2021. The examinations will be held in online mode only, AMU said. The examinations for students of the Final and Intermediate semester and those currently studying in even semester 2020-21 will commence from June 01, 2021.

The schedule of examinations for students admitted in the Faculty of Medicine, Unani Medicine, Engineering and Technology, Law and Management Studies and Research will be notified separately on the official site.

“This was decided in the online meeting of Deans of Faculties, Principals of Colleges/Polytechnics, and other University officials held under the Chairmanship of the Vice-Chancellor on May 25,” AMU’s official statement said.

According to a notification released by the Controller of Examination, the online teaching of the first semester for all students of BA, BSc, BCom, MA, M Sc, MCom etc, admitted in session 2020-21, will continue till June 15, 2021.

The examination schedule of all students will be notified on the Controller's website amucontrollerexams.com.

"The departments shall notify the details and timings of the online examination and the app/software to be used for conducting the same along with meeting ID and password, if required, on the homepage of the department available on amu.ac.in for the information of all concerned", stated the notice.

Click here for more Education News
Aligarh Muslim University (AMU)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Class 12th Board Exam 2021 Live Updates: Latest News On CBSE, State Boards, Entrance Exams
Live | Class 12th Board Exam 2021 Live Updates: Latest News On CBSE, State Boards, Entrance Exams
Online Classes For School Students In Kerala To Resume From June 1: Minister
Online Classes For School Students In Kerala To Resume From June 1: Minister
Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Exams Postponed: Government Tells High Court
Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Exams Postponed: Government Tells High Court
Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Board Exam Postponed Until Further Notice
Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Board Exam Postponed Until Further Notice
ATMA Admit Card Released For May Session
ATMA Admit Card Released For May Session
.......................... Advertisement ..........................