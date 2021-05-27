Image credit: Shutterstock AMU will hold semester exam in online mode

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) will conduct examinations for all the first-semester undergraduate and postgraduate students from June 22, 2021. The examinations will be held in online mode only, AMU said. The examinations for students of the Final and Intermediate semester and those currently studying in even semester 2020-21 will commence from June 01, 2021.

The schedule of examinations for students admitted in the Faculty of Medicine, Unani Medicine, Engineering and Technology, Law and Management Studies and Research will be notified separately on the official site.

“This was decided in the online meeting of Deans of Faculties, Principals of Colleges/Polytechnics, and other University officials held under the Chairmanship of the Vice-Chancellor on May 25,” AMU’s official statement said.

According to a notification released by the Controller of Examination, the online teaching of the first semester for all students of BA, BSc, BCom, MA, M Sc, MCom etc, admitted in session 2020-21, will continue till June 15, 2021.

The examination schedule of all students will be notified on the Controller's website amucontrollerexams.com.

"The departments shall notify the details and timings of the online examination and the app/software to be used for conducting the same along with meeting ID and password, if required, on the homepage of the department available on amu.ac.in for the information of all concerned", stated the notice.