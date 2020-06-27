  • Home
Aligarh Muslim University Cancels Remaining Class 10, 12 Board Exams

Aligarh Muslim University, Uttar Pradesh, has announced that it will cancel remaining board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The exams were scheduled to be conducted online, from July 5 to July 9.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jun 27, 2020 3:44 pm IST

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons
New Delhi:

Aligarh Muslim University, or AMU, in Uttar Pradesh has cancelled the remaining Class 10 and Class 12 board exams which were scheduled to be held online from July 5 to July 9, 2020. The decision has been made after the order of the Supreme Court to cancel remaining CBSE and ICSE board exams.

“In light of continued COVID-19 pandemic and the cancellation of leftover exams of CBSE/CISCE as per directives of the hon’ble Supreme Court...leftover examinations for Classes 10 and 12 which were scheduled from July 6 to July 9, 2020, stand cancelled,” AMU said in a statement.

The university has further announced that a new assessment scheme for the canceled exams will be decided by the Secondary and Senior Secondary Education, Aligarh Muslim University.

“The assessment scheme and other details to assess the performance of students in the cancelled examinations will be as decided by the Board of Secondary and Senior Secondary Education, Aligarh Muslim University,” the statement by AMU added. The Supreme Court judgment was followed by several similar cancellations. The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has also cancelled the remaining Class 12 exams that were scheduled to be held in July and said that a marking scheme will be announced later.

Previously, the university had announced summer vacation for teachers from June 15 to June 20. “The teachers before proceeding on vacation should submit all work related to AMU Board examination,” AMU said in a statement.

