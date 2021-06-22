AMU begins application process for PG programmes

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has begun the application for admission to postgraduate, programmes to the academic year 2021-22. Students seeking admission to Aligarh Muslim University programmes can apply online at the university website -- amucontrollerexams.com by July 20. However, students will also be allowed to fill the application after the last date till July 27 with the payment of additional charges.

The university will conduct entrance exams for admitting students to different courses. Admission to some courses in AMU is merit-based. In merit-based admission, students will be shortlisted on the basis of marks obtained in qualifying examinations.

Candidates are, however, advised to check the eligibility criteria and selection process before applying for a particular programme through the online admission portal.

Students seeking admission for the academic year 2021-22 must register themselves on the official website with their names, contact details, choice of exam centre, course opted. The mode of application is only online. Applicants will also have to upload scanned copies of mark sheets, photographs and signatures along with the AMU application form.

As per the online admission bulletin, candidates must have qualified three-year undergraduate degree.

However, candidates waiting for their qualifying examination result can also apply, but they will be given admission if they pass the qualifying exam and fulfil other eligibility requirements, an official statement said.

“For all courses where selection process is based on (or has a component of) candidate’s performance in the qualifying examination, the candidate must upload self attested photocopy of his/her marksheet / grade sheet of qualifying examination (both sides) on or before the notified date failing which his/her application form will be summarily rejected,” it added.