Aligarh Muslim University Starts Admission Process For Short-Term Certificate Courses

AMU starts admission process for short-term certificate courses

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has started the admission process for short-term certificate courses. The short-term certificate courses are for admissions to high-school passed female candidates in the Centre for Skill Development and Career Planning. Details on AMU admission form are available on the university website -- amu.ac.in. The admission forms are also available at the office of the Centre for Skill Development and Career Planning between 9 am and 4 pm on all working days. The classes for the short-term certificate programmes at AMU have been scheduled to start on October 1.

Professor Naima Khatoon, Director of the Centre for Skill Development and Career Planning in a statement said: “The admission forms are available at the Office of the Centre for Skill Development and Career Planning from 9 am to 4 pm on working days. Interested candidates can visit the Office of the Centre and check the university website, amu.ac.in for further details”.

AMU Admission 2022: Short-Term Certificate Programmes

AMU has started the admission process for programmes including in Computer Typing (Hindi and English), Word Processing, Tally, Web Designing and Publishing, Electronic Data Processing, Computer Programming (PYTHON), Garment Making, Fashion Illustration and Sketching, Interior Decoration, Beauty Culture (Skin Care, Hair Care and Advance Courses), Commercial Arts and English Fluency Development Course.