  • Home
  • Education
  • Aligarh Muslim University Starts Admission Process For Short-Term Certificate Courses

Aligarh Muslim University Starts Admission Process For Short-Term Certificate Courses

AMU Admission 2022: The short-term certificate courses are for admissions to high-school passed female candidates in the Centre for Skill Development and Career Planning.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 1, 2022 7:00 pm IST
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11 View More
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

Aligarh Muslim University Inaugurates Special Gallery Showing Its Role In Freedom Movement
AMU Drops Works Of 2 Islamic Scholars From Syllabus Following Allegation Of 'Objectionable' Content
AMU Admission 2022: CUET Scores To Be Used To Admit Students To Undergraduate Courses
Only Vaccinated International Students To Get Entry Into Aligarh Muslim University
Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) To Resume Offline Classes In A Phased Manner
AMU Reopening: Vice Chancellor Constitutes Committee To Consider Opening Of University
Aligarh Muslim University Starts Admission Process For Short-Term Certificate Courses
AMU starts admission process for short-term certificate courses
New Delhi:

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has started the admission process for short-term certificate courses. The short-term certificate courses are for admissions to high-school passed female candidates in the Centre for Skill Development and Career Planning. Details on AMU admission form are available on the university website -- amu.ac.in. The admission forms are also available at the office of the Centre for Skill Development and Career Planning between 9 am and 4 pm on all working days. The classes for the short-term certificate programmes at AMU have been scheduled to start on October 1.

Professor Naima Khatoon, Director of the Centre for Skill Development and Career Planning in a statement said: “The admission forms are available at the Office of the Centre for Skill Development and Career Planning from 9 am to 4 pm on working days. Interested candidates can visit the Office of the Centre and check the university website, amu.ac.in for further details”.

AMU Admission 2022: Short-Term Certificate Programmes

AMU has started the admission process for programmes including in Computer Typing (Hindi and English), Word Processing, Tally, Web Designing and Publishing, Electronic Data Processing, Computer Programming (PYTHON), Garment Making, Fashion Illustration and Sketching, Interior Decoration, Beauty Culture (Skin Care, Hair Care and Advance Courses), Commercial Arts and English Fluency Development Course.

Click here for more Education News
Aligarh Muslim University (AMU)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: Last Date To Raise Objections Tomorrow
NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: Last Date To Raise Objections Tomorrow
CUET PG 2022 LIVE: Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate Shift 2 Ends; Exam Analysis, Answer Key
Live | CUET PG 2022 LIVE: Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate Shift 2 Ends; Exam Analysis, Answer Key
Kerala Plus One Improvement Exam Date 2022 Announced; Tests From October 25
Kerala Plus One Improvement Exam Date 2022 Announced; Tests From October 25
CAT 2022 Registration Underway; List Of Non-IIMs To Admit Students Through CAT Score
CAT 2022 Registration Underway; List Of Non-IIMs To Admit Students Through CAT Score
MHT CET 2022 Answer Key, Candidate Response Sheet Out
MHT CET 2022 Answer Key, Candidate Response Sheet Out
.......................... Advertisement ..........................