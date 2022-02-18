Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) To Resume Offline Classes In A Phased Manner

AMU will reopen in phased manner

With the decline in Covid cases, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) will now open in phases for offline classes. AMU Vice-Chancellor has approved the resuming of physical classes in the various departments, centres and schools to resume offline teaching and learning activities in a phased manner. Students will be allowed to reside in the residential hostels only after producing valid vaccination certificates.

“The opening dates have been decided in a phased manner for the ease of outstation students from various parts of the country so that they can comfortably make the necessary travelling arrangements”, said AMU Registrar, Abdul Hamid (IPS) said.

While the Maulana Azad Library will reopen from March 1, offline classes for Class 10 students will begin from March 3, and Class 12 from March 7.

“Research scholars of various Departments of Studies will be allowed to continue their research work physically from March 7; the teaching of the fourth semester of all postgraduates will commence in the offline mode from March 15 and the final-year undergraduate students will continue to attend online classes, but they will be allowed to visit departments for laboratory, field and other practical work and for physical interactions with teachers from March 15”, an AMU statement said.

“The offline classes at various AMU schools for students of Class 10 (SSC) will begin from March 3 and the face-to-face classes for Class 12 (SSSC) will start from March 7”, the AMU notice stated.

“The Maulana Azad Library will resume its services from March 1 for the purpose of study in Reading Rooms only for the Research scholars. Other facilities for the students will be extended after issuance of valid identity cards to the students. The library timings will be from 8 am to 10 pm, while the College/Seminar libraries of the Departments of Studies will be functional from March 7 as per the scheduled time,” it added.

Also offline classes at the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC) and the Z A Dental College (ZADC) will resume for face-to-face classes from February 21.

“Classes for students of MBBS Final Prof Part-II (2017 batch), MBBS Final Prof Part-I (2018 batch), BDS Final Prof (2018 batch) and BDS Third Prof (2019 batch) will commence on February 21. We are opening the medical and dental colleges in phases to avoid overcrowding”, said Professor R Bhargava (Dean, Faculty of Medicine).