AMU admission 2021-22: Registration for undergraduate courses begin

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Uttar Pradesh, has started registrations for undergraduate (UG) admission. Students can apply through the online admission portal on the website, amu.ac.in. The university will conduct entrance exams for admitting students to different courses. Admission to some courses is merit-based, meaning it will be based on qualifying exam results. The last date to apply without late fee is July 8.

Admission to MBBS and BDS courses will be based on the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2021.

“A candidate shall be eligible to apply for admission to a course of study if he/she has passed the qualifying examination and also fulfills all other eligibility requirements in terms of subjects studied, percentage of marks, age, etc. The percentage of marks secured by a candidate at the qualifying examination, falling short by even a decimal fraction, shall not be rounded off to the next whole number. Similarly, if the age falls short or exceeds even by a single day, the candidate shall not be eligible for admission,” the university said.

However, candidates waiting for their qualifying examination result can also apply, but they will be given admission if they pass the qualifying exam and fulfil other eligibility requirements, it added.

“For all courses where selection process is based on (or has a component of) candidate’s performance in the qualifying examination, the candidate must upload self attested photocopy of his/her marksheet / grade sheet of qualifying examination (both sides) on or before the notified date failing which his/her application form will be summarily rejected,” an official statement said.

AMU UG Admission 2021: How To Apply

Go to amu.ac.in. Click on ‘admissions and exams’ Click on the 2021-22 admission notification. Under ‘Application Forms / Guide To Admissions’, click on ‘application forms’. Sign up with your personal details and fill the application form.

List of recognised boards, univeristies

AMU admission 2021-22: Information bulletin