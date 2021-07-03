AKTU To Use UPCET 2021 Scores For MBA Admission

Image credit: Shutterstock Students can apply for UPCET 2021 up to July 6, 2021 (representational)

In addition to the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT), Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Uttar Pradesh, will use the Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021 for admitting students to the MBA programme, for the 2021-22 academic year. Both the exams are conducted by the National Testing Agency. While results of CMAT 2021 have been announced, UPCET 2021 is yet to be conducted.

According to a statement from the NTA, many students were unable to take CMAT 2021 and therefore UPCET 2021 will also be considered as an eligibility test for AKTU MBA admissions.

“To ensure larger participation and to provide relief to aspirants who could not appear in CMAT 2021, it has now been decided by AKTU that Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test (UPCET)- 2021 score will also be used for admission to the MBA programme of AKTU,” an official statement said.

Candidates with any one of the two exam scores –CMAT 2021 or UPCET 2021 – will be eligible to apply for MBA admission at AKTU, it added.

Registration for UPCET 2021 is going on. Students can submit their forms at upcet.nta.nic.in up to July 6, 2021.

Apart from MBA, the university will also use UPCET scores for MCA and some other undergraduate-level professional courses.

For admission to other postgraduate programmes – MTech, MPharm, MArch, MURP, and MDes – the university conducts its own entrance exam – APEE.

Registration for APEE 2021 is going on. The last date to apply is July 15.