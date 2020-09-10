Image credit: upsee.nic.in UPSEE 2020 Admit Card Released At Upsee.nic.in

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has released the UPSEE 2020 admit card. Candidates who applied for the exam successfully on or before the last date can download the UPSEE admit card 2020 from the official website, upsee.nic.in. The Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination, or UPSEE 2020, will be held on September 20, 2020, for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate medical, technical and management programmes in participating institutions across the state. Candidates, who registered successfully on or before the last date can download the UPSEE admit card 2020 using their application number and password.

UPSEE Admit Card 2020: Direct Link

Download UPSEE 2020 admit card for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes by clicking on the link mentioned below:

UPSEE Admit Card 2020: Direct Link

UPSEE Admit Card 2020: How To Download

After clicking on the direct link, select the programme you have applied for. You will be redirected to the login window.

On the login window, enter your application number, password, and the security pin. Sign in and download the UPSEE 2020 admit card.

On the exam day, candidates must bring the UPSEE 2020 admit card along with other documents mentioned in the instructions section. Since UPSEE is being conducted amid COVID-19 pandemic, UPSEE is expected to mention important exam day guidelines that candidates must follow on the exam day.

UPSEE 2020 will be conducted as a pen and paper based test. Apart from the drawing aptitude tests, other papers will have objective type questions.

For Government, Government Aided, and Self-Financed Institutes affiliated with AKTU, 100% of seats in all courses in the first year will be filled through UPSEE 2020 and in case of private institutes 85% seats are available for admission through UPSEE.