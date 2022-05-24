AKTU UG, PG Semester Exams 2022 From June 4; Check Schedule

Image credit: shutterstock.com AKTU UG, PG semester exams will be held from June 4 to 25

AKTU UG, PG Semester Exams 2022: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Uttar Pradesh will conduct the undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) semester examinations from June 4, 2022. The UG, PG semester exams 2022 is scheduled to be held till June 25 in offline mode, earlier, the exams were scheduled to be held from May 25 to June 15.

Over one lakh students will appear for the UG, PG semester examinations to be held in offline mode. The exams will be held in 117 exam centres across the country.

AKTU in its official Twitter account informed, “Regarding issue of final / final examination schedule for regular and carry over students studying in all other years except newly admitted students of even semester (undergraduate and on masters) of academic session 2021-22.”

Meanwhile, the practical exam for the B.Tech, B.Pharma exams will be held from May 25 to June 2, 2022. Earlier, the AKTU odd semester exams 2022 for regular and carry over students will be held from March 22 to April 6, 2022.

For details on AKTU exam, please visit the official website- aktu.ac.in.