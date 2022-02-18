AKTU UG, PG Exams 2022 Schedule Released; Important Details

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check AKTU UG, PG exams schedule

AKTU UG, PG Exams 2022: The Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, AKTU has released the exam schedule for the undergraduate and postgraduate exams. According to AKTU, the UG and PG exams will be held from March 21 to April 4, 2022. The candidates can check the semester wise exam details on the official website- aktu.ac.in.

The university will also conduct the regular odd semester exams and carry-over exams for first, third and lateral entry candidates. The tentative exam schedule branch wise will be available on the official website- aktu.ac.in.

AKTU UG, PG Exams 2022: How To Check Datesheet

Visit the official website- aktu.ac.in

Click on AKTU datesheet link

A new PDF file will open contatining the exam schedule

Download the AKTU datesheet, take a print out for further reference.

The university will also conduct mock tests to help students understand the new exam pattern. The students will be given a facility to appear for the exam from the safety of their home. For any query on exam dates, schedule, the students can mail to dcoe-a@aktu.ac.in by February 25, 2022.