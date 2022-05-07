AKTU UG, PG Even Semester Exams 2022 From May 25; Details Here

Image credit: shutterstock.com AKTU even semester exams will be held from May 25

AKTU Even Semester Exams 2022: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Uttar Pradesh has released the semester exams schedule for the undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) students. The semester exams will be held from May 25 to June 15 in offline mode. "The even semester exams for regular and carry over candidates will be conducted from May 25 to June 15, 2022 in offline mode at various exam centres across the state," AKTU notification stated.

The university has also released the tentative exam centres, students can check their exam centres through the official website- erp.aktu.ac.in. “In case of any query, students can send an e-mail to dcoe-a@aktu.ac.in on or before May 12, 2022,” the notice mentioned.

AKTU earlier conducted the odd semester exams 2022 for regular and carry over students from March 22 to April 6, 2022. Meanwhile, the even semester exams will be held for all courses except second semester exam. For details on AKTU exam, please visit the official website- aktu.ac.in.