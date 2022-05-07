  • Home
AKTU UG, PG Even Semester Exams 2022 From May 25; Details Here

AKTU Even Semester Exams 2022: "The even semester exams for regular and carry over candidates will be conducted from May 25 to June 15, 2022 in offline mode at various exam centres across the state," AKTU notification stated

Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: May 7, 2022 11:37 pm IST

New Delhi:

AKTU Even Semester Exams 2022: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Uttar Pradesh has released the semester exams schedule for the undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) students. The semester exams will be held from May 25 to June 15 in offline mode. "The even semester exams for regular and carry over candidates will be conducted from May 25 to June 15, 2022 in offline mode at various exam centres across the state," AKTU notification stated.

The university has also released the tentative exam centres, students can check their exam centres through the official website- erp.aktu.ac.in. “In case of any query, students can send an e-mail to dcoe-a@aktu.ac.in on or before May 12, 2022,” the notice mentioned.

AKTU earlier conducted the odd semester exams 2022 for regular and carry over students from March 22 to April 6, 2022. Meanwhile, the even semester exams will be held for all courses except second semester exam. For details on AKTU exam, please visit the official website- aktu.ac.in.

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow

IIT Madras, Power Grid Corporation Launch Scholarship Programme For Economically Weaker BTech Students
President Ram Nath Kovind To Inaugurate Permanent Campus Of IIM Nagpur On Sunday
Several Colleges In Kolkata, Elsewhere Switch To Online Classes
CLAT 2022: Candidates Can Update Exam Centres, Edit Application Form Now
CBSE, ISC Term 2 Exams 2022 LIVE: Class 12 Chemistry Was 'Easy, Highly Scoring'; Check Paper Analysis
