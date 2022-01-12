AKTU To Conduct Practical Exams Online From January 14

Image credit: aktu.ac.in The practical exams will be held in virtual mode from January 14 to 23

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow will conduct the practical exams for all odd semester in online mode except the third semester of BTech and BPharm courses. As per the official notification, the practical exams will be held in virtual mode from January 14 to 23. "The list of invigilators for the practical exams will be made available college-wise via ERP login," it mentioned.

The colleges have to upload the marks at the ERP portal following the exam. "All video recordings and documents have to be kept safely for further access by the varsity," the circular read. The varsity has taken the decision to conduct practical exams online in the wake of possible Covid-19 pandemic third wave. Meanwhile, the theory exams will be held in offline mode as scheduled.

However, the classes in the varsity and its affiliated colleges will be held in virtual mode till January 16. “Instructions have been given to conduct all classes in online mode from January 10 to 16 in all the institutes affiliated to the university,” the social media post of the university said. It further added: “The pre-scheduled and currently in motion examinations will continue to be conducted as usual.”

The students of the university were however demanding online exams amid the pandemic threat. For details on exam, please visit the website- aktu.ac.in.